Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Earth Day. Students were given a presentation on the importance of three Rs -- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. All kindergarten students pledged to use paper bags instead of plastic ones. Various activities were conducted in which tiny tots made best out of waste, Earth Day head gear and posters etc. The event inspired the students to become environmentally responsible.
