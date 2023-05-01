Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

World Earth Day was celebrated by students of classes I and II. A special assembly was conducted where the students shared their views about the importance of saving the Earth and the measures that could be adopted to save the planet. It was followed by a dance performance showcasing different elements of the Earth. The students recited a poem on Earth Day. The students also showcased their creativity by making badges and posters.
