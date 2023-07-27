Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

An intra-class English declamation competition was held for students of Class X in the school. It was held to give an opportunity to young speakers to come forward and share their views. Students displayed their oratory skills by speaking on a wide range of topics based on the theme, ‘Role of women in the Indian society’. Rahul of Class X-B stood first and Komaldeep of Class X-B bagged the second position. The Principal promised to organise more such competitions in the coming future.

