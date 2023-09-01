Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

The School organised a maths quiz for classes l and ll.The quiz comprised four rounds based on knowledge, understanding and application objectives of learning. These rounds were conducted by Namita and Ekta. Students showcased their mental, arithmetic and numeracy skills. Ayush and Avnoor Singh of Class I, Mannandeep Singh and Siddharth of Class II won the quiz.
