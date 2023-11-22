Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

The kindergarten celebrated Diwali at the school. Children dressed up in festive clothes. The celebration started with a special assembly where kindergarten head Jaswinder Sidhu educated the students by her speech about the mythological aspects of the festival. She emphasised the importance of saying ‘No’ to crackers and urged the children to be sensitive to the environment. All tiny tots enjoyed the special dance performance on Diwali. After the assembly, students enjoyed various classroom activities like diya decorating, card making, rangoli making, paper decoration, etc.
