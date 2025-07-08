Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali, celebrates Vanmahotsav

Students of Class I and II of the school celebrated Vanmahotsav. The celebration began with a short speech on the importance of trees and how they help protect the environment. Children participated in planting saplings in the school garden. They made beautiful drawings of trees and wrote small slogans like “Save Trees, Save Life” and “Each One, Plant One”. Teachers explained the value of trees through fun stories. It was a joyful and educational experience, helping young learners understand the importance of caring for nature.

