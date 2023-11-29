Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula

To commemorate the Constitution Day, the school organised a poster-making competition on the school premises. Students enthusiastically participated in this activity and made postures that depicted various aspects of the law-making day such as Preamble of our Constitution, the major principles of our Constitution and the need to preserve national integrity. The activity was conducted to pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in making the constitution of India. The event helped the students to realise the importance of constitutional values.

#Panchkula