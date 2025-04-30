DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, celebrates Earth Day

Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, celebrates Earth Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Earth Day. The day commenced with a students’ rally in the surrounding areas, aiming to raise awareness about environmental conservation and to encourage a stronger bond with nature. Students carried handmade placards and posters, raising the slogan “Save Earth, Save Life”, which resonated throughout the locality and inspired the community. Kindergarten students participated in a nature walk designed to enhance their awareness and appreciation of their environment. As part of the celebration, saplings were planted both on the school premises and in nearby areas, reinforcing the importance of preserving green spaces. A special morning assembly was conducted, during which students of Class X presented an impactful role-play emphasising the significance of protecting our planet. The Earth Day celebration aimed to instil environmental consciousness among students and encourage them to become responsible stewards of the Earth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper