Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, celebrates Earth Day

The school celebrated Earth Day. The day commenced with a students’ rally in the surrounding areas, aiming to raise awareness about environmental conservation and to encourage a stronger bond with nature. Students carried handmade placards and posters, raising the slogan “Save Earth, Save Life”, which resonated throughout the locality and inspired the community. Kindergarten students participated in a nature walk designed to enhance their awareness and appreciation of their environment. As part of the celebration, saplings were planted both on the school premises and in nearby areas, reinforcing the importance of preserving green spaces. A special morning assembly was conducted, during which students of Class X presented an impactful role-play emphasising the significance of protecting our planet. The Earth Day celebration aimed to instil environmental consciousness among students and encourage them to become responsible stewards of the Earth.
