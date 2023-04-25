Shishu Niketan Public School, Pkl

To sensitise students to become the crusaders for environmental conservation, the school celebrated Earth Day with the theme 'Save earth save life'. Moving with the theme, activities like poster making, slogan writing, placards making and wristband making for the students were held on the school premises. The students of classes VIII-X took out rally and conveyed a special message about various environmental issues and how all could make a difference by making small adjustments in daily rituals and habits .The students of classes IX and X addressed their juniors and spoke about the importance of being receptive to the urgent need of saving the natural resources. Principal Ranjna Bakshi urged the students to spread awareness in society regarding the same objective.