Shishu Niketan Public School, Principal hosts lunch for Grade X pupils

Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Panchkula, Principal hosted a special lunch for selected Grade X students, creating a warm and comfortable environment for open interaction. The session provided students with an opportunity to share their experiences, express their feelings, exchange ideas and connect with the Principal in a relaxed atmosphere. The initiative recognised their discipline, academic commitment, positive attitude and contributions to the school. Beginning with Grade X, the initiative will gradually be extended to junior classes, with the aim of nurturing confidence, a sense of belonging and meaningful connections between students and the school.

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