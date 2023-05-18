Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec- 5, MDC, Panchkula

To express love and affection towards their mothers, the tiny tots of the school celebrated Mother's Day with enthusiasm. The little ones of upper KG welcomed all the guests by presenting an action song. A pick-and-throw game and spoon and lemon race were organised for mothers. Winners were rewarded by Principal of the school, Anupam Bhardwaj, who thanked all the mothers for playing a pivotal role in shaping up a child's future.