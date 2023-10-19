Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 5, MDC, Panchkula

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the school flagged off a ‘Swachhta Rally’. The rally commenced from the school premises and saw the enthusiastic participation of students and staff. Throughout this impressive rally students raised banners adorned with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan slogans like “Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai”, “Cleanliness is Service”, “Clean India Green India” and “Say No to Plastic”. The experience was very amazing and students participated with all energy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi