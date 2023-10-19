Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 5, MDC, Panchkula

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the school flagged off a ‘Swachhta Rally’. The rally commenced from the school premises and saw the enthusiastic participation of students and staff. Throughout this impressive rally students raised banners adorned with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan slogans like “Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai”, “Cleanliness is Service”, “Clean India Green India” and “Say No to Plastic”. The experience was very amazing and students participated with all energy.

