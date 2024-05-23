Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 5, MDC, Panchkula

Six students of the school secured above 90 per cent in Class X board exams for the session 2023-24. Sara Singh became the school topper by securing 96%, followed by Armaan, Garima, Ekamveer Kaur, Bhavishya Kaushik and Priyanshi, who secured 94.4%, 93.4%, 93%, 92% and 92%, respectively. The school has showcased a remarkable excellence with laudable 100 per cent result.
