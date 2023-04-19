Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec-66, Mohali

The school children celebrated Baisakhi. The kindergarten wing was decorated depicting the harvest season. The children were explained about the importance of the festival by showcasing Punjabi culture. All students of kindergarten performed bhangra. They were dressed in Punjabi traditional attires with ornaments and accessories. The students had brought dishes in their lunch boxes to mark the festivial. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. The students were also told that on Baisakhi Guru Gobind Singh had established the "Khalsa Panth".