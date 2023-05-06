Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector-43 A, Chandigarh

Investiture ceremony was held at the school. The newly elected Student Council took charge of their duties with pride to embark upon a new journey towards leadership. They marched to the beats of the drum and took an oath to perform their duty with honesty and integrity. They were adorned with sashes and badges by the Principal who motivated and guided them.
