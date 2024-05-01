Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh

An investiture ceremony was organised at the school. School Director Dr Ashish Sharma attended the ceremony. He appreciated the honesty, confidence and clarity in thoughts which the office-bearers had and exhibited during their selection process. Principal Veena Arora guided and motivated the council members and encouraged them to be the role models and render their responsibilities sincerely. School Head Boy Pratyaksh Choudhary and Head Girl Aanchal Chopra, along with House Captains, Vice-Captains, Sports Captain, Sports Vice Captain and Discipline in charges were conferred with badges and sashes.

