Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43, Chandigarh

The school organised a washing of handkerchief activity for students of classes LKG and UKG. The activity aimed at teaching the students the importance of maintaining hygiene, cleanliness and also to take care of their personal belongings. The students followed the teacher's instructions and learnt to wash their handkerchief. They were also made aware of the germs and microbes which inhibit the handkerchief if not washed regularly and thoroughly.
