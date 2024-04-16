Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

Baisakhi was celebrated by students of the school. A special assembly was held in which the students performed traditional dances, poem and kite making activity. They enthralled everyone with their captivating dance performances. Students were looking like blooming sunflowers in their yellow attire. The entire junior wing was decorated with flowers which was the cherry on the cake for the event.

