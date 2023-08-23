Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, Panchkula

Independence Day was celebrated at Sector 5 Parade Ground, Panchkula. Students of the school showcased their patriotism and pride for the nation through a dance performance there. Students dressed up in vibrant colours, performed wonderfully. Through their dance they declared to be willing to sacrifice everything for their nation and rejoiced in the unity that continued to exist despite diversity.
