Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, Panchkula

Teej was celebrated by students of the school. The traditional colourful costumes of students enhanced the charm and mood of the celebrations. Children enthralled everyone with their captivating dance performances. The entire junior wing was decorated with swings and flowers, which was cherry on the cake for the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years' jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
Man 'masturbates, ejaculates' on minor girl in Delhi Metro train; nabbed
The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivitie...