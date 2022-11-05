Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

The fourth Suchinta Khorana Memorial Football Tournament begins at the school. The matches are being played under two categories — U-1 and U-15 boys. Saupins School, Mohali, beat BSH Arya by 5-1 (Aditya Yadav scored four goals and Ayushman Kumar scored one goal from0 Saupins). Ryan International, Mohali, beat Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43, by 4-1 in which Gurmandeep and Shreya Nair scored 2 goals each. Smart Wonder beat Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh, by 3-1 (Nimanpreet Arora scored two goals and Karman one. Gurukul World, Mohali, beat Shishu Niketan Public School by 2-1 in penalty shoots. DPS, Sector 40, Chandigarh, beat Shemrock School, Sector 69, by 1-0 (Krishna of DPS scored one goal). Ryan, Sector 49, beat Doon International School, Mohali, by 5-4 in penalty shoots. Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, beat Shishu Niketan School, Behlolpur, by 4-0.
