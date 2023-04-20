Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

Over 500 students from various schools of Chandigarh and Mohali participated in a marathon organised by the school in collaboration with Edvantum celebrating World Health Week. The race was flagged off by Director Cdr Roopak Chadha and Principal Harjit Kaur.

The U17 group covered 4 km and the U14 group 3 km. The start and the finish point of the marathon was in the front of the school. The Director also participated along with the students. In the Individual positions Aadhar Thakur, Tanveer Singh Toor and Angad Preet Singh secured first position, second and third position, respectively in the U17 boys group. All three were from Ryan International School, Sector 49. In the U17 girls group, Ojaswini Ajay from Ryan International School, Sector 49,won the first position, Geetanjali from Shishu Niketan, Sector 66, won the second position and Jasmeet Kaur from Ryan International School, Sector 49, won the third position. In the U14 boys group, the first position was won by Gaurav of Ryan International School, Sector 49, second position were achieved by Paras from Paragon Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, and Aaryan Saini of Gilco International School secured the third position. In the U 14 Girls group, Simreet from Gilco International School, Kharar, won the first position, Radhika Yadav from Ryan International School, Sector 49, won the second position and Shrishti Rai from Gilco International School, Kharar, won the third position. The overall trophy was won by Ryan International, Sector 49, followed by Gilco International School securing the runners up trophy.