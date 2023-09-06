Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

A ‘Spell Bee’ competition by the school aimed at creating the possibilities of using variety of words in oral and written expressions. It was organised for Class I and II. There were four rounds — spell the word, complete the word, word grid and complete the picture, recognise and spell it. Team D (Jinisha of Class I and Babbanpreet Singh of Class II) was declared winner. The principal said, “The Spell Bee competition generates interest in spellings and motivates students to enrich their vocabulary bank.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...