Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

A ‘Spell Bee’ competition by the school aimed at creating the possibilities of using variety of words in oral and written expressions. It was organised for Class I and II. There were four rounds — spell the word, complete the word, word grid and complete the picture, recognise and spell it. Team D (Jinisha of Class I and Babbanpreet Singh of Class II) was declared winner. The principal said, “The Spell Bee competition generates interest in spellings and motivates students to enrich their vocabulary bank.”

#Mohali