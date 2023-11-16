Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual day function on its premises. The function started with Ganesh Vandana. The event unfolded with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Director Commander Roopak Chadha and Principal Harjeet Kaur. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the occasion. The students enthralled the audience with their dance performances in — ghumar, Russian folk dance and luddi dance genre. The parents kept cheering for their children who were performing on the stage. The principal shared the annual report of the school with the audience and also highlighted the success story of the school in the annual report. The prize distribution was a moment of pride and honour for all the winners and achievers of the school as well as for the parents. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the national anthem.
