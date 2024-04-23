Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

The school celebrated Baisakhi. The kindergarten wing of the school was decorated depicting the harvest season. Children were explained about the importance of the festival by Amanpreet Kaur through a PPT showcasing the Punjabi culture. Punjabi folk music added to the excitement. All the students of kindergarten performed bhangra. Kindergarten children were dressed in colourful Punjabi traditional attires with ornaments and accessories. The students brought sumptuous dishes in their lunch boxes to mark the festivity. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. Students were also told that Baisakhi was not only a harvest festival but also an auspicious day as on this day Guru Gobind Singh had established the “Khalsa Panth”. The whole kindergarten wing reverberated with enthusiasm during the celebrations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...