Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

The school celebrated Baisakhi. The kindergarten wing of the school was decorated depicting the harvest season. Children were explained about the importance of the festival by Amanpreet Kaur through a PPT showcasing the Punjabi culture. Punjabi folk music added to the excitement. All the students of kindergarten performed bhangra. Kindergarten children were dressed in colourful Punjabi traditional attires with ornaments and accessories. The students brought sumptuous dishes in their lunch boxes to mark the festivity. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. Students were also told that Baisakhi was not only a harvest festival but also an auspicious day as on this day Guru Gobind Singh had established the “Khalsa Panth”. The whole kindergarten wing reverberated with enthusiasm during the celebrations.

