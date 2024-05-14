Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

World Laughter Day was celebrated by the pre-primary wing of the school. The tiny tots of the school laughed their way to merriment as they celebrated World Laughter Day with a special session. The kids also indulged in making smiley and throughout the day spread happiness and laughter wherever they went. These giggles added powerful emotions to change the world into a peaceful and positive place. Laughter is the best medicine, and it keeps our mind and heart cheerful. So we must laugh whenever we can.

