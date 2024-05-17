Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

Saluting the spirit of dedication of mothers towards their kids, the kindergarten wing celebrated Mother's Day with enthusiasm. A special morning assembly was conducted by Navjot Kaur to pay tribute to mothers. Students were told to express their gratitude towards their mothers for her selfless love. Students recited poems and speeches. They also performed dance, several activities were also conducted like drawing, coloring, and card making.
