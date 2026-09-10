Shishu Niketan Public School teachers honoured

Teachers were honoured as true nation builders at a special Teachers' Day Celebration and Nation Builder Award Ceremony hosted at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh, by Rotary Club Chandigarh Horizon, District 3080, in association with Team Unstoppable and Kaira Hope Foundation. Chief Guest DGE Rtn Mohinder Paul Gupta, along with other dignitaries, graced the occasion. The highlight was the felicitation of 21 teachers, lecturers and professors from the Tricity for their dedication and contribution to education. The programme featured a soulful choir performance and lamp lighting. Principal Ramneek Kaur proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

Advertisement