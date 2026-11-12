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Home / The School Tribune / Shishu Niketan pupils take out ‘Green Diwali, Safe Diwali’ awareness rally

Shishu Niketan pupils take out ‘Green Diwali, Safe Diwali’ awareness rally

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:27 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Students of Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh, led a ‘Green Diwali, Safe Diwali’ awareness rally through neighbouring residential areas and Sector 35 market on November 6, 2026. Spearheaded by the Interact Club and the school’s NCC Unit, the students raised slogans and carried posters and banners to spread awareness about green practices to be adopted during the festive season of Diwali. Special assemblies highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali while sensitising students to the importance of celebrating the festival responsibly in today’s times. The message of a Green Diwali was reinforced through creative art and craft activities, including diya decoration, card-making, gift-wrapping, poster-making and slogan-writing. The celebrations also featured soulful ‘Chaupai’ singing and an enthusiastic inter-house rangoli competition, which showcased the creativity and artistic talents of the students. Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, the school also successfully collected 55 kg of e-waste, which was sent for authorised recycling, reinforcing the importance of responsible electronic waste management. The celebrations culminated in the ‘Joy of Giving’ donation drive, through which students and members of the school community contributed old clothes, toys, bags, books and shoes. The collected items were donated to an orphanage, spreading warmth, hope and happiness among children in need. The School Principal Ramneek Kaur Malhotra appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students and teachers and emphasised that festivals provide valuable opportunities to nurture compassion, social responsibility and environmental sensitivity. She encouraged students to celebrate responsibly, share their blessings and spend quality time with family and friends.

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