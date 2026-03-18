On the eve of Woman’s Day, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign awareness walkathon was organised by Dispensary, Behlolpur. It has been launched with the aim to eliminate cervical cancer by targeting young girls at a critical age before they are exposed to the virus. Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Rural Medical Officer in-charge, said the life-saving quadrivalent vaccine, Gardasil-4, has now been integrated into the National Immunisation Programme, making it entirely free for eligible girls who have completed 14 years but are under 15 years at all government health facilities and vaccination status will be updated in the U-WIN portal. Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari and educators from Shishu Niketan School, Behlolpur, participated in this community awareness walkathon, along students from other schools and dispensary staff.

Advertisement