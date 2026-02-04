Shishu Niketan School, Behlolpur, celebrate Basant Panchami

Shishu Niketan School, Behlolpur, celebrated Basant Panchami on its premises. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, was observed in a spiritual and cultural atmosphere. The celebration began with a ‘Saraswati Vandana’, where students offered flowers and sought blessings for wisdom and success in education. Students, dressed in yellow attire, symbolising prosperity and positivity, participated in the programme. Various activities, such as poems, songs, speeches, and cultural performances were presented by students, highlighting the importance of knowledge and the significance of Basant Panchami. The school campus was beautifully decorated with yellow flowers and charts related to the festival. Principal Abhilasha Tiwari addressed the students and explained the importance of the festival, encouraging them to respect education and teachers. The programme concluded with blessings and distribution of ‘prasad’. The celebration helped students understand Indian culture and traditions while spreading joy, positivity, and love for learning.
