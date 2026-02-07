Shishu Niketan School bids farewell to Class X students

Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula, bid a heartfelt farewell to the Class X batch of 2025-26 with a spectacular celebration — ‘Udaan’. The event showcased the students’ diverse talents, with dance, music, and drama performances that left the audience in awe. Teachers and peers shared heartfelt messages, encouraging the students to chase their dreams fearlessly. The titles of ‘Miss Versatile’ and ‘Mr Versatile’ were bagged by Priya and Varun, respectively. The titles of ‘Miss Dexterous’ and ‘Mr Dexterous’ were bagged by Chhavi and Nishant, respectively. The titles of ‘Miss SNPS’ and ‘Mr SNPS’ were presented to Nehal and Asad, respectively. As the Class X batch embarked on a new journey, the school wished them success, happiness, and fulfilment in all their endeavours.
