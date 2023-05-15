Shishu Niketan School, Mohali

The school organised a spell bee competition for classes IV and VIII. The competition aimed at improving vocabulary and general English comprehension of students. The organisers of the event were Devinder Kaur and Gunjan Gupta, teachers of the English Department. From Class IV, Raghav Beri and Divyanshi stood first, Jaskaran Singh and Navneet Kaur stood second. From Class VIII, Aadhya and Gobind stood first, backed by Taranjeet Kaur and Kavinder for the second position.