Shishu Niketan school organises Punjabi declamation contest

Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali, organised an inter-house Punjabi declamation contest for Class X students. The competition included participants from Nilgiri, Himgiri, Aravali, and Shivalik Houses. Students spoke on a variety of literary, religious, ethical, and social topics, and were judged on content, presentation, and confidence. Khushpreet Kaur (Himgiri) secured the first position, followed by Ekam Baidwan (Aravali) in second place, while Ishpreet (Nilgiri) and Harkirat Kaur (Shivalik) shared the third position. The principal and coordinator awarded prizes to the winners and shared their reflections, encouraging students to participate confidently and continue improving their speaking skills.

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