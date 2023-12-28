Shishu Niketan School, Sec 12, Panchkula

The school hosted the Sporting Spree 2023 on the sprawling grounds of the school. Students presented their strength and endurance through various field and track events and some fun-filled races. Parents, who appeared in large numbers, proudly applauded the efforts of their children and the school management gave away medals and certificates to the winners.
