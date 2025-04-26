DT
Shishu Niketan School, Sec 22-D, Chandigarh, celebrates Earth Day

Shishu Niketan School, Sec 22-D, Chandigarh, celebrates Earth Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
The school celebrated Earth Day with a vibrant and engaging series of eco-friendly activities aimed at fostering environmental awareness and responsibility among students. With the theme “Invest in our planet”, the school organised a variety of creative and meaningful events that encouraged students to connect with nature and commit to sustainable practices. The celebration included hand painting, sapling plantation, walk in the herbal garden, poster making competition and eco promise tree.

