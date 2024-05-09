Shishu Niketan School, Sector 66, Mohali

An intra-house spell bee competition was conducted for Class IV. Two students from each section participated in the competition. There were four teams — Team A, Team B, Team C and Team D. Children participated enthusiastically in the competition. Their efforts and initiative was appreciated by all. The objective of the competition was to enhance spelling and literary skills of children. Anishka and Aman from Team D won the competition. Students were appreciated and felicitated by coordinator Harjinder Kaur.
