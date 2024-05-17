Shishu Niketan, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh

A one-day capacity building programme on information technology was conducted by the CBSE. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Skill Education, CBSE, addressed the 155 participants online. Dr Kadam Bhambri and Gurdeep Kaur were the resource persons. Innovative and informative ways of teaching were shared by them. The focus of the workshop was on designing, competency-based questions and educating teachers to implement activity-based teaching in classrooms. It was an engaging and enlightening workshop with lots of activities. The valedictory address by RP Singh from the CBSE, Delhi, was also motivating and inspiring.

