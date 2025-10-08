Shishu Niketan, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, organises Swachh Bharat Diwas

The school organised a Swachh Bharat Diwas in Sector 22, focusing on the local park and the Sanatan Dharm Mandir, Sector 22-B. The initiative was executed in close collaboration with the Sanatan Dharm Mandir Committee, with valuable support from committee members. A dedicated contingent of 90 cadets from the school participated in a series of events designed to promote cleanliness and raise community awareness. The day’s activities were meticulously planned and overseen by Chief Officer Shyam Singh and Jaswinder Singh.The events included, shramdaan, where cadets performed selfless service by cleaning the surroundings of both the park and temple. A vibrant rally was held to spread the message of hygiene and sanitation throughout the neighbourhood. A powerful street play was performed to educate the public on the importance of maintaining cleanliness. Students also participated in various creative and expressive contests, including poster making, poem recitation, and swachhata rangoli, to artistically convey the ‘Swachh Bharat’ message. The programme featured a lecture on sustainable sanitation practices and culminated with all participants taking the Swachhata Pledge to commit to a clean India.

