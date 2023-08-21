Shishu Niketan, Sector 43, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The campus resonated with the soul-stirring voices of students, who passionately sang patriotic songs, expressing their love for the nation. The event was graced by the Principal, Management, dedicated staff members and students. The celebration encapsulated the spirit of unity and freedom, with the Tricolour fluttering high.
