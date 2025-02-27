Shishu Niketan, Sector 66 Public School, Behlolpur
The school organised its annual function wherein students put up cultural dance performances featuring the states of India, a Shakespeare play and many other events. Director Cdr Roopak Chadha, the Principal and chief guest Dr Kirandeep Kaur appreciated the efforts of put in by teachers and students.
