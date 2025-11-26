Shishu Niketan students visit Air Force Museum

Class VIII students from Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC Panchkula, visited the Air Force Museum in Sector 18, Chandigarh. The educational trip offered insights into the heritage, bravery and technological achievements of the Indian Air Force. Students viewed aircraft, equipment and historical exhibits, gaining a deeper understanding of India's air defence capabilities and the discipline of the Armed forces.
