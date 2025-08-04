Jatin, a budding cricketer of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, has been selected in an auction by Dubai Legends for the Young Stars Cricket League Season 4. As an all-rounder in the U-16 category, Jatin will showcase his skills in the prestigious seven-day league, under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), at the national level in Delhi. Director Principal Amita Khorana of the school extended heartfelt congratulations to Jatin and wished him a stellar performance and a bright sporting career ahead.

