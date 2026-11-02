Shivalik educators earn prestigious honours

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, celebrated a proud moment as Parminder Kaur, TGT Punjabi, received the Best Teacher Award, while Prishita Sharma of Class XII (Commerce) was honoured with the Best Student Award under the Guru Vandan Chhatra Abhinandan programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mohali. The prestigious recognition celebrated excellence in teaching, academic achievement and dedication, while highlighting the values of hard work and perseverance.

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