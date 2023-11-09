Shivalik International Convent School, Khaula Bhati

National Unity Day was celebrated at the school. Principal Munish Rana informed the children about the life of Sardar Patel and his contribution to the united India. He administered the oath to the children to maintain the unity and brotherhood of the country.
