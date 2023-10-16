Shivalik International Convent School, Nagal Chowk

Children created beautiful sculptures using waste materials at the school. Pari, Rimjhim, Seerat and Mannat won applause. As part of the weekly activities, many ways were presented by students of Class IV to decorate their notebooks and books beautifully. Children of Class III showcased their talent through the English essay competition. The children of Class II participated in the art competition. Children of Class I participated in the cutting tables competition. Children of nursery participated in various sports activities. School Manager Malkit Singh appreciated the activities of the children and inspired them to increase them in the future.