Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A farewell party was organised for the students of Class XII. The students enjoyed the day by going down the memory lane. MD Malkiat Singh Rana wished them good luck for their future endeavours. He advised them to dream big to get success in life and use their knowledge and wisdom for self-improvement.
