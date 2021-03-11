Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

With the cooperation of Primary Health Centre, Dada Siba, a health check-up camp was organised in the school. On the occasion, Dr Himanshu Sharma (MBBS) and his team listened the health problems of teachers and students and examined them. They motivated the students to refrain from smoking as it is the root of all vices and diseases. The health team motivated the girls and gave them some sanitary tips to be followed. They also answered the queries of some students and told them to remain careful about their diet and follow a diet chart. Managing director Malkiat Singh Rana thanked the health team.