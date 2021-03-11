Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

With the cooperation of Primary Health Centre, Dada Siba, a health check-up camp was organised in the school. On the occasion, Dr Himanshu Sharma (MBBS) and his team listened the health problems of teachers and students and examined them. They motivated the students to refrain from smoking as it is the root of all vices and diseases. The health team motivated the girls and gave them some sanitary tips to be followed. They also answered the queries of some students and told them to remain careful about their diet and follow a diet chart. Managing director Malkiat Singh Rana thanked the health team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police