Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in the school as students prepared colourful rakhies and came to the school in colourful dresses. They gave dance and singing performances. Girl students tied rakhi to the boys and gave them sweets. A rakhi-making competition was also organised. School Principal praised all the rakhis prepared by the students. The Principal told the students about the importance of the festival. Prizes were given to winners in the rakhi-making competition. Akshpitika, Sumit, Piu, Manaya, Dikshita, Aayaan, Sakshi, Samridhi, Simran, Kashish, Kangna, Parul, Saransh, Kashav, Rishav and Sohan bagged prizes in this contest.