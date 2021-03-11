Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

On Independence Day Managing Director Malkiat Singh Rana hoisted the national flag along with all staff members. He paid tributes to all freedom fighters through a speech and highlighted the life stories of some of them. Students dressed as freedom fighters and a rally was also organised. Students of all classes presented songs, dances and speeches. They also reminded the audience to respect the national anthem and flag. They urged them to follow the noble path shown by freedom fighters.
